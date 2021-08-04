 | Wed, Aug 04, 2021
Schools tackle another year of COVID

The county's three area school districts aren't yet requiring face masks when classes resume in a couple of weeks, but school boards will meet Aug. 9 and likely will discuss the matter.

By

News

August 4, 2021 - 9:31 AM

Heaven Folk, left, holds her son Hendrix while enrolling Weston, a fourth-grader, and Harper, a third-grader, at Lincoln Elementary School on Tuesday. Iridian Klaassen, Lincoln secretary, hunts for their paperwork. Enrollment in USD 257 continues today. Photo by Vickie Moss / Iola Register

At this point, area schools will start the new school year much like they ended the last one when it comes to COVID-19 restrictions: Masks will be recommended, but not required.

Superintendents and school boards will meet soon and likely will discuss the increase in COVID-19 cases, along with Gov. Laura Kelly’s recent recommendation for wearing masks in school.

Superintendents said they didn’t want to presume what action the boards might take at their next meetings; all three of the county’s school boards will meet on Aug. 9. Classes begin in about two weeks.

