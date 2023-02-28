Schools-to-homes proposal advances

Plans to convert former elementary schools to housing are still moving forward.

BNIM, a Kansas City, Mo.-based architect and design firm, is seeking Kansas Low-Income Housing Tax Credits to help pay for the first phase of the project, which would renovate McKinley and Jefferson.

The group has passed the initial application phase and will submit a full application to the state in May, USD 257 Superintendent Stacey Fager told board members on Monday. It’s an encouraging sign and the group feels they have a strong proposal for the state to consider, Fager said.