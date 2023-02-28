 | Tue, Feb 28, 2023
Menu Search Log in

Schools-to-homes proposal advances

BNIM, a group looking to convert Iola's former elementary schools into housing, has passed the first phase to apply for state housing tax credits. They'll now submit a full application.

By

News

February 28, 2023 - 2:40 PM

Jefferson Elementary School Register file photo

Plans to convert former elementary schools to housing are still moving forward.

BNIM, a Kansas City, Mo.-based architect and design firm, is seeking Kansas Low-Income Housing Tax Credits to help pay for the first phase of the project, which would renovate McKinley and Jefferson.

The group has passed the initial application phase and will submit a full application to the state in May, USD 257 Superintendent Stacey Fager told board members on Monday. It’s an encouraging sign and the group feels they have a strong proposal for the state to consider, Fager said. 

Related
January 13, 2023
September 13, 2022
March 29, 2022
February 15, 2022
Most Popular