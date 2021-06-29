 | Tue, Jun 29, 2021
SCOTUS refuses to hear bathroom case

Transgender rights advocates argue that bathroom policies that single out transgender youth violate federal and constitutional law and say such policies harm them.

June 29, 2021 - 8:11 AM

NEW YORK, NY - FEBRUARY 02: Journalist Katie Couric, Gavin Grimm and guest attend as National Geographic hosts the world premiere screening of "Gender Revolution: A Journey With Katie Couric" on February 2, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Brad Barket/Getty Images for National Geographic)

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Supreme Court said Monday that it will not hear a case of a transgender student in Virginia who was barred from using the boys’ bathroom, a decision that affirms lower-court rulings that said treating transgender students differently violates federal law.

Justices on the top court offered no comment in declining to take up the case of Gavin Grimm, who was required to use alternative bathroom facilities while a student at Virginia’s Gloucester High School in 2014.

With help from the American Civil Liberties Union, Grimm, who is now an adult, sued the school board. The Supreme Court was expected to review the case in 2017, but sent it back for reconsideration after the Trump administration rescinded Obama-era guidance protecting transgender students’ rights.

