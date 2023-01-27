 | Fri, Jan 27, 2023
Menu Search Log in

Scout leads boneyard rehab

Humboldt's Thomas Young is leading an effort to clean up a neglected cemetery outside of town for his Eagle Scout project. Civil War veterans are among those buried at the site.

By

News

January 27, 2023 - 2:54 PM

Thomas Young cleaned up a largely neglected Evan H. Young cemetery near Humboldt as part of his Eagle Scout project. The football-sized cemetery contains at least 24 graves, including those of Civil War soldiers such as Daniel Deal. Photo by Richard Luken

HUMBOLDT — A little research, loads of persistence and an abundance of teamwork have helped preserve two pieces of Humboldt history.

Thomas Young, a Humboldt High School senior working on his Eagle Scout badge, helped lead the first, an effort to clean up a largely neglected cemetery just outside town.

The small plot of land, officially known as the Evan H. Young Cemetery — others call it the Daniel Deal Cemetery, in honor of one of the Civil War soldiers buried there — is familiar to local history buffs, but not many others.

Related
May 27, 2020
August 15, 2019
May 21, 2018
January 28, 2016
Most Popular