Scout leads boneyard rehab

HUMBOLDT — A little research, loads of persistence and an abundance of teamwork have helped preserve two pieces of Humboldt history.

Thomas Young, a Humboldt High School senior working on his Eagle Scout badge, helped lead the first, an effort to clean up a largely neglected cemetery just outside town.

The small plot of land, officially known as the Evan H. Young Cemetery — others call it the Daniel Deal Cemetery, in honor of one of the Civil War soldiers buried there — is familiar to local history buffs, but not many others.