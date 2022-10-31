 | Tue, Nov 01, 2022
Scout Master celebrates milestone at flag retirement ceremony

Longtime Scout Master Barney Divine spoke about his experiences after a flag retirement ceremony hosted by the LaHarpe Veterans of Foreign Wars post. Area Scout leaders and local churches spent about a year collecting old, worn out flags for disposal.

October 31, 2022 - 3:33 PM

Iola Boy Scouts Phillip Warren, left, and Jackson Bowen burn an American flag during a retirement ceremony on Saturday in LaHarpe. Photo by COURTESY OF RENEE HICKS

LAHARPE — Sometimes the important lessons are the ones that aren’t covered in instruction books.

As a 25-year Boy Scout leader in one capacity or another, Barney Divine has helped teach everything from the proper way to retire an American Flag — Saturday’s lesson — to the protocol necessary to rise up through the Scouting ranks.

Divine, Scout Master for Iola Boy Scout Troop 55, spoke about his experiences following Saturday’s flag retirement ceremony hosted by the LaHarpe Veterans of Foreign Wars post.

