Scout Master celebrates milestone at flag retirement ceremony

LAHARPE — Sometimes the important lessons are the ones that aren’t covered in instruction books.

As a 25-year Boy Scout leader in one capacity or another, Barney Divine has helped teach everything from the proper way to retire an American Flag — Saturday’s lesson — to the protocol necessary to rise up through the Scouting ranks.

Divine, Scout Master for Iola Boy Scout Troop 55, spoke about his experiences following Saturday’s flag retirement ceremony hosted by the LaHarpe Veterans of Foreign Wars post.