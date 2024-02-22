 | Thu, Feb 22, 2024
Menu Search Log in

SEK Inc. discusses challenges with Sen. Moran

Sen. Jerry Moran spoke with members of SEK Inc. Wednesday about the two biggest challenges facing the region — child care and housing.

By

News

February 22, 2024 - 2:16 PM

Sen. Jerry Moran talks about economic development and legislative issues with members of SEK Inc. at a meeting Wednesday at Monarch Cement Co. Photo by Vickie Moss / Iola Register

HUMBOLDT — Sen. Jerry Moran, speaking to a regional development group on Wednesday, said company leaders often lament a shortage of workers. Plant managers and owners tell him “if we could find more people to work, we’d add 100 today.”

Jim Zaleski, economic development director for Parsons, offered a suggestion: “Could you follow that up with ‘What is your child care policy?’”

Child care availability and housing are two of the biggest challenges in attracting and retaining employees, members of SEK Inc. told Moran. The group is an alliance of business leaders from 12 counties in Southeast Kansas focused on growing jobs in the region. The senator spoke at the meeting at Monarch Cement Co. in Humboldt between stops at Neosho County Community College and Allen Community College.

Related
January 6, 2021
December 30, 2019
June 13, 2019
November 13, 2018
Most Popular