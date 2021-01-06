Sen. Moran set to certify Biden’s win

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas Sen. Jerry Moran said Tuesday that he will vote to certify President-elect Joe Biden’s victory in the Electoral College, breaking with President Donald Trump and others in the GOP trying to overturn the result.

Moran’s stance ahead of a joint session of Congress on Wednesday that is expected to confirm the Democratic president-elect’s victory in November also puts Moran at odds with all of the other Republicans in Kansas’ congressional delegation.

Moran plans to seek a third Senate term in 2022.