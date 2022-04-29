Sen. Moran visits IHS students, tours new science center

“You’re actually my most intimidating audience,” Sen. Jerry Moran joked with a group of Iola High School students on Friday morning.

Moran stopped by for a tour of the new science and technology building at IHS on his way to Coffeyville, where he planned to visit Coffeyville Community College to recognize their national basketball championship last year, and visit a new CEO at the hospital there.

Moran, who serves on various education committees in Washington, D.C., said he often visits high schools around Kansas, but this was his first chance to see IHS. It gives him a opportunity to talk to students, and see first-hand what is happening at Kansas schools.