 | Fri, Apr 29, 2022
Sen. Moran visits IHS students, tours new science center

The senator from Kansas made an impromptu stop at Iola High School on Friday morning, where he was given a tour of the new science and technology building.

By

News

April 29, 2022 - 3:11 PM

U.S. Sen. Jerry Moran, second from right, meets with Iola High School students and faculty during a brief visit at the new science and technology building on Friday morning. Moran said he enjoys visiting Kansas schools but hadn’t yet been to IHS. Photo by Vickie Moss / Iola Register

“You’re actually my most intimidating audience,” Sen. Jerry Moran joked with a group of Iola High School students on Friday morning.

Moran stopped by for a tour of the new science and technology building at IHS on his way to Coffeyville, where he planned to visit Coffeyville Community College to recognize their national basketball championship last year, and visit a new CEO at the hospital there.

Moran, who serves on various education committees in Washington, D.C., said he often visits high schools around Kansas, but this was his first chance to see IHS. It gives him a opportunity to talk to students, and see first-hand what is happening at Kansas schools.

