 | Sat, Jan 20, 2024
Sen. Tyson eager to change method of filling vacancies

A representative of Attorney General Kris Kobach said the bill introduced at behest of Sen. Caryn Tyson, a Parker Republican, would run afoul of the 17th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution.

January 19, 2024 - 3:35 PM

Parker Republican Sen. Caryn Tyson, center, introduced legislation to stir debate in the Kansas Senate about altering the state’s methods of filling vacancies for U.S. Senate and the offices of state treasurer and state insurance commissioner. Photo by Tim Carpenter/Kansas Reflector

TOPEKA — A Kansas Senate committee conducted a hearing Thursday on a presumptively unconstitutional proposal to transfer to political parties the authority held by the state’s governor to appoint temporary replacements when vacancies occurred in the U.S. Senate.

A representative of Attorney General Kris Kobach said the bill introduced at behest of Sen. Caryn Tyson, a Parker Republican, would run afoul of the 17th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution. If contents of Senate Bill 254 were to become law, the attorney general’s office said it would be difficult to defend the shift appointment power from the executive branch to a political party not part of government.

“Political parties are private organizations,” said Matt Bingesser, administrative counsel in the attorney general’s office. “We are concerned that Senate Bill 254 delegates the appointment power outside the state’s executive, which contradicts the 17th Amendment’s language.”

