Sen. Tyson eager to change method of filling vacancies

TOPEKA — A Kansas Senate committee conducted a hearing Thursday on a presumptively unconstitutional proposal to transfer to political parties the authority held by the state’s governor to appoint temporary replacements when vacancies occurred in the U.S. Senate.

A representative of Attorney General Kris Kobach said the bill introduced at behest of Sen. Caryn Tyson, a Parker Republican, would run afoul of the 17th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution. If contents of Senate Bill 254 were to become law, the attorney general’s office said it would be difficult to defend the shift appointment power from the executive branch to a political party not part of government.

“Political parties are private organizations,” said Matt Bingesser, administrative counsel in the attorney general’s office. “We are concerned that Senate Bill 254 delegates the appointment power outside the state’s executive, which contradicts the 17th Amendment’s language.”