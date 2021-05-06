Senate adopts bipartisan tax bill

TOPEKA — A property tax bill adopted with bipartisan support in the Kansas Senate was notable for delivering for retirees struggling to stay in their homes, advocates of public school funding and the smaller retailers hit with government orders to temporarily close during the pandemic.

The bundle of tax legislation shipped to the Kansas House was broadened with addition of Sen. Tom Holland’s amendment to provide qualifying Kansans over 65 years of age or disabled veterans the opportunity to have residential property taxes “frozen.” Under the Baldwin City Democrat’s amendment, the state would moderate property tax increases at the local level by issuing rebates of no more than $5,000 each year per applicant.

“The biggest gripe, complaint, comment, whatever,” Holland said, “is every year I get people telling me, ‘Tom, I’m getting taxed out of my home. What are you going to do about it?’”