Senate approves license plate bill

TOPEKA — Members of the Kansas Senate thought it was such a super idea to issue a special license plate for the Kansas City Chiefs, they kept piling on.

Before the dust settled Wednesday on the Senate floor, distinctive plates for the Chiefs, Kansas City Royals, Sporting Kansas City, Kansas City Current and Sedgwick County Zoo had been included in Senate Bill 359. The bill was approved 36-2 and forwarded to the Kansas House.

Sen. Kellie Warren, a Leawood Republican, said she was asked by a friend who worked for the Chiefs to introduce a bill authorizing a special license plate for the NFL franchise in Kansas City, Missouri. The process began long before quarterback Patrick Mahomes, tight end Travis Kelce and their teammates defeated the San Francisco 49ers in the Super Bowl on Feb. 11.