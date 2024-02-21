 | Wed, Feb 21, 2024
Senate approves license plate bill

Kansas Senate tackles challenge of bill authorizing license plate honoring Kansas City Chiefs. Action didn’t stop as lawmakers endorse plates for Royals, Sporting KC, Current.

February 21, 2024

Sen. Kellie Warren, a Johnson County Republican, started with a bill creating a distinctive Kansas license plate honoring the Kansas City Chiefs. Before the Senate got through with the bill, it also honored the Royals, Current, Sporting KC and a zoo. Photo by Sherman Smith/Kansas Reflector

TOPEKA — Members of the Kansas Senate thought it was such a super idea to issue a special license plate for the Kansas City Chiefs, they kept piling on.

Before the dust settled Wednesday on the Senate floor, distinctive plates for the Chiefs, Kansas City Royals, Sporting Kansas City, Kansas City Current and Sedgwick County Zoo had been included in Senate Bill 359. The bill was approved 36-2 and forwarded to the Kansas House.

Sen. Kellie Warren, a Leawood Republican, said she was asked by a friend who worked for the Chiefs to introduce a bill authorizing a special license plate for the NFL franchise in Kansas City, Missouri. The process began long before quarterback Patrick Mahomes, tight end Travis Kelce and their teammates defeated the San Francisco 49ers in the Super Bowl on Feb. 11.

