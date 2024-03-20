 | Wed, Mar 20, 2024
Senate launches Medicaid expansion hearing

Representatives of Thrive Allen County and Thrive Kansas were at the state Capitol Wednesday for the Legislature's first hearings on Medicaid expansion in four years.

By

News

March 20, 2024 - 3:23 PM

Christine Osterlund, the Kansas Medicaid director, opens a Kansas Senate hearing Wednesday on benefits and disadvantages of expanding eligibility for Medicaid statewide. The Kansas House scheduled a comparable hearing Wednesday at the Capitol. Photo by Tim Carpenter/Kansas Reflector

Jenny Tatman, assistant director of Thrive Kansas, said it was important to support efforts by Gov. Laura Kelly and some lawmakers to expand Medicaid.

“Through our Navigator program, we help people enroll in health insurance programs and support services, so we know Medicaid expansion would help more people in Kansas,” Tatman said. “I’ve told our legislators that at Thrive, we use whatever tools we can to help people get healthcare coverage and see doctors. The more tools we have, the better.”

