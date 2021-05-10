Senate rejects health club tax exemption

TOPEKA — The Kansas Senate late Friday rejected an agreement between committees from both chambers on a property tax bill after including a highly scrutinized property tax exemption for health and fitness clubs.

House Bill 2313 includes provisions to provide financial relief for smaller retailers hurt by temporary shutdown orders during the pandemic, and expands a law exempting Kansans in the military from paying property taxes on two vehicles. The bill also includes an extension of a 20-mill property tax levy that generates $750 million annually for K-12 public schools.

In a tradeoff, the House contingency offered to support a Senate-backed section of the bill providing elderly Kansans with a residential property tax “freeze” in exchange for including House Bill 2445 — the fitness club exemption. The measure received a House committee hearing in March but did not pass out of committee in either chamber.