Senate stops child anti-vaccine measure

TOPEKA — The Kansas Senate rejected an amendment Wednesday that would strip the state’s top public health official from expanding the list of required vaccinations for children enrolled in schools or attending child-care facilities.

The measure offered by Sen. Mark Steffen, R-Hutchinson, would have reduced authority of the secretary of Kansas Department of Health and Environment to issuing recommendations about child inoculations in response to emerging disease and evolution of science.

It would have represented a dramatic shift in the state’s approach to battling illness by moving decisions away from state health agency appointees and to the state’s elected legislators. KDHE hasn’t issued an order requiring children or adults to be given the COVID-19 vaccine.