Senator targets conflicts of interest in state jobs

TOPEKA — Sen. Tom Holland introduced a bill that would forbid members of the Kansas Legislature from concurrently holding jobs in an executive branch agency and to block lieutenant governors from simultaneously serving as a Cabinet secretary or department head in state agencies.

Adoption of the Baldwin City Democrat’s reform bill would have implications for Sen. J.R. Claeys, a Republican who serves as senior advisor to Attorney General Kris Kobach, and Democratic Lt. Gov. David Toland, who also works as secretary of the Kansas Department of Commerce.

“I am concerned about the appearance of a conflict of interest,” Holland said.