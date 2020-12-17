Menu Search Log in

Send a little Christmas cheer

Area students are sending Christmas cards to nursing home residents. There's still time to send more.

December 17, 2020 - 9:54 AM

Humboldt Middle School students Cody White and Luke McGowen make Christmas cards to send to area nursing home residents. Courtesy photo

Area students worked to “Spread the Joy” to nursing home residents with a Christmas card shower earlier this month. There’s still time to participate.

Students from Iola, Humboldt and Moran made cards to send to area nursing homes and assisted living facilities, which have restricted visitors for much of the past year because of the coronavirus pandemic. 

Students at Humboldt and Iola middle schools created cards to send to the residents, organized with the help of the Allen County Multi-Agency Team.

