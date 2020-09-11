Services mark 19th anniversary of 9/11 attacks

SHANKSVILLE, Pa. (AP) — One spent time quietly consoling families. The other proclaimed America’s might.

President Donald Trump and his Democratic rival, Joe Biden marked the 19th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks on Friday at memorial services where their differences in style couldn’t have been more sharply on display.

Trump and Biden were both traveling to rural Shanksville, Pennsylvania, where the hijacked Flight 93 crashed in a field, killing everyone on board. But the two would not cross paths. While Trump spoke at the site’s morning memorial ceremony, Biden was to visit later in the day, after attending the 9/11 Memorial & Museum’s annual commemoration at Ground Zero in New York, along with Vice President Mike Pence.