Severe storms with tornadoes kill at least three in central U.S.

(AP) — Severe storms with probable tornadoes tore through several central U.S. states, damaging homes and businesses and killing at least three people, with more bodies likely to be discovered, authorities said. As the sun rose Friday, officials scrambled to assess the extent of the destruction with the power out.

The three deaths came in Logan County, Ohio, according to the sheriff’s office there. Thursday night’s storms also left trails of destruction in Kentucky, Indiana and Arkansas. Tornadoes were also suspected in Illinois and Missouri.

“Three people have been confirmed dead. We are working on identifying the victims,” said a statement from Chief Deputy Joe Kopus of the Logan County Sheriff’s Office.