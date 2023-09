Another piece to the puzzle is in place as PrairieLand Partners, Iola’s John Deere dealership, continues to plan for construction of a new facility on the northeast edge of town.

Iola City Council members will discuss Monday PrairieLand’s request to extend a sewer line along Oregon Road to the PrairieLand property on the west side of U.S. 169.

An engineer projected the proposed 872-foot extension would cost the city about $79,000.