Shawnee mayor charged with felony perjury

Shawnee Mayor Michelle Distler has been charged with felony perjury, court records show.
Distler, 47, was released Wednesday on a $2,500 bond, the Kansas City Star reported.
The criminal complaint by the Johnson County district attorney’s office alleges that on March 7, she did “unlawfully, feloniously, intentionally, and falsely subscribe as true and correct under penalty of perjury any material matter in any declaration, verification, certificate or statement.”
