Shelter stays strong during pandemic

LAHARPE — Even with its hours limited because of the COVID-19 pandemic, things are as bustling as ever at the Allen County Animal Rescue Facility.
Residents still can adopt dogs or cats of all ages at the shelter, by appointment only.
Even so, adoption rates are on par with past years, explained ACARF Board President Dawn Murray.
