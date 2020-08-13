Menu Search Log in

Shelter stays strong during pandemic

Animal adoption rates remain strong as residents desire companionship while staying home more.

By

News

August 13, 2020 - 10:06 AM

Receiving a $25,196 check from Lite Em Up Fireworks Wednesday at the Allen County Animal Facility were ACARF board members, from left, April Hudson, Ryan Coffield, Virginia Crossland-Macha of Lite Em Up Fireworks, Julie Payne, Dawn Murray and Janice Porter. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register

LAHARPE — Even with its hours limited because of the COVID-19 pandemic, things are as bustling as ever at the Allen County Animal Rescue Facility.

Residents still can adopt dogs or cats of all ages at the shelter, by appointment only.

Even so, adoption rates are on par with past years, explained ACARF Board President Dawn Murray.

Related
July 24, 2020
July 1, 2020
March 2, 2020
February 28, 2020
Trending