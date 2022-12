Note: Paul Zirjacks, age 86, is a retired Army veteran who served 30 years and reached the rank of Sergeant Major.

During my U.S. Army career, my late wife, Judy, and I spent many years living and serving in Germany before I retired in 1987.

For three of those final years, we and another couple we traveled with spent the Christmas holidays in Berchtesgaden, Germany, a small tourist town on the Austrian border.