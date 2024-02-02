 | Fri, Feb 02, 2024
Singaporeans bemoan Senator’s ‘ignorant’ grilling of TikTok CEO

Sen. Tom Cotton grilled the Singaporean CEO of TikTok about his nationality and suggested he was affiliated with the Chinese Communist Party. Singaporeans called the senator's comments ignorant.

News

February 2, 2024 - 2:39 PM

TikTok Chief Executive Officer Shou Zi Chew testifies before the House Energy and Commerce Committee on Thursday, March 23, 2023, in Washington, DC. (Kent Nishimura/Los Angeles Times/TNS)

SINGAPORE (AP) — After a U.S. senator grilled the Singaporean CEO of TikTok about his nationality and suggested he was affiliated with the Chinese Communist Party, Singaporeans are complaining about ignorant — or even racist — views of their country.

TikTok CEO Shou Chew and executives of other technology firms such as Meta, X and Snap testified Wednesday before U.S. lawmakers on online harm to children from social media.

During the hearing, Chew was repeatedly questioned about his nationality and possible affiliations to the Chinese Communist Party by Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark.

