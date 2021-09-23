Slaugh urges county to come back to the table

Carl Slaugh isn’t ready to give up. He believes it’s not too late to mend the relationship between the city and county when it comes to the ambulance service.

Slaugh, a City Council member who spoke to Allen County Commissioners on his own behalf, asked them on Tuesday to reconsider their plan to switch ambulance providers.

Commissioners announced on Aug. 17 they planned to negotiate solely with American Medical Response for its EMS service, ending its relationship with the city’s combined fire and ambulance service when the contract expires Dec. 31.