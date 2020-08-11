Menu Search Log in

Small town charm can come with hefty price tag

Longtime Humboldt resident wants Council members to consider the effect of raising property taxes. But services come with costs, city leaders note.

By

News

August 11, 2020 - 10:25 AM

The bandstand in downtown Humboldt is part of its charm. Photo by FLICKR

The pros and cons of small town living became evident at Tuesday night’s Humboldt Council meeting when longtime citizen Rex Heape asked Council members to consider the effect of raising property taxes in order to fund the 2021 budget.

The charm of a quaint community comes with the reality that fewer people are relied on to support services such as water and sewer, public safety and roads and sidewalks.

And when such infrastructure begins to age, the burden grows.

