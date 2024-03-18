Snapshots in time: Historical photos on display at Allen County Courthouse

“Photos can convey a thousand words without a single one being written,” said Kurtis Russell, Allen County Historical Society Director. “From the old cars and entertainment of the Allen County Fair to one of the most talked about buildings in the county — the 1904 Courthouse.”

In a bid to celebrate and preserve the rich history of Allen County, the Allen County Historical Society has collaborated with the Allen County Courthouse to display a series of captivating old photos. The initiative, spearheaded by Russell, aims to offer visitors a glimpse into the county’s past.

Five selected photographs, sourced from the historical society’s extensive collection, now adorn the upper level of the Allen County Courthouse. “They are from numerous donors, including the Gibson collection,” said Russell. “The plan for the future is to make sure we have a variety of photos from all over the county and not just focus on one town.”