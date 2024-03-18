 | Mon, Mar 18, 2024
Menu Search Log in

Snapshots in time: Historical photos on display at Allen County Courthouse

Through a collaboration between the Allen County Historical Society and the Allen County Courthouse, five historical photos will be on display in the upper level of the courthouse until the end of the year.

By

News

March 18, 2024 - 4:12 PM

According to the Allen County Historical Society, this photo depicts Publishers Milford and Ethel Langley of The Daily News, along with staff, in the 1920s. The newspaper continued in publication, with a few slight name changes, until 1955. Photo by Sarah Haney / Iola Register

“Photos can convey a thousand words without a single one being written,” said Kurtis Russell, Allen County Historical Society Director. “From the old cars and entertainment of the Allen County Fair to one of the most talked about buildings in the county — the 1904 Courthouse.”

In a bid to celebrate and preserve the rich history of Allen County, the Allen County Historical Society has collaborated with the Allen County Courthouse to display a series of captivating old photos. The initiative, spearheaded by Russell, aims to offer visitors a glimpse into the county’s past.

Five selected photographs, sourced from the historical society’s extensive collection, now adorn the upper level of the Allen County Courthouse. “They are from numerous donors, including the Gibson collection,” said Russell. “The plan for the future is to make sure we have a variety of photos from all over the county and not just focus on one town.”

Related
February 18, 2020
October 25, 2019
August 14, 2018
July 21, 2016
Most Popular