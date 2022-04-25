Soaring in Savonburg

Children were eager to play at the new Savonburg City Park. The park is the first in Savonburg’s history, and was completed thanks to volunteer work, donations and grants. Everything in the park, including at the playground, is made of refurbished or recycled material. A ribbon cutting celebrated its opening on Saturday. The community also had a recycling exhibition, featuring items made out of previously used material. Other events included a book sale, music and food.

A ribbon cutting officially opened the Savonburg City Park. Among those present included, standing from left, Marcia Davis with Thrive Allen County who helped secure grants, and next to her is library director Kathy Hale. Cutting the ribbon is Mayor Aaron Wilson, and at far right is Melody Burkholder. Also attending are various Savonburg and county officials. Photo by Vickie Moss / Iola Register

Benches and picnic tables are made of recycled tires. Photo by Vickie Moss / Iola Register

Melody Burkholder talks about efforts to make the park a reality. The land was donated by the Savonburg Bible Church, and everything in the park is refurbished or made of recycled material. Photo by Vickie Moss / Iola Register

Kathryn and Nathan Bennett with the Jolly-Go-Getters 4-H Club offered baked goods for sale. Photo by Vickie Moss / Iola Register

John Barker of LaHarpe displays information on butterflies and pollinator plants. Barker said he wants to raise awareness of the threats to the monarch butterfly population. Photo by Vickie Moss / Iola Register