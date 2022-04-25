 | Tue, Apr 26, 2022
Soaring in Savonburg

The City of Savonburg opened the first park in its history on Saturday. A ribbon cutting and recycling event were among the highlights.

By

News

April 25, 2022 - 2:30 PM

Nathan Bennett of Stark takes a flying leap off the swingset at the new Savonburg City Park. Photo by Vickie Moss / Iola Register

Children were eager to play at the new Savonburg City Park. The park is the first in Savonburg’s history, and was completed thanks to volunteer work, donations and grants. Everything in the park, including at the playground, is made of refurbished or recycled material. A ribbon cutting celebrated its opening on Saturday. The community also had a recycling exhibition, featuring items made out of previously used material. Other events included a book sale, music and food.

A ribbon cutting officially opened the Savonburg City Park. Among those present included, standing from left, Marcia Davis with Thrive Allen County who helped secure grants, and next to her is library director Kathy Hale. Cutting the ribbon is Mayor Aaron Wilson, and at far right is Melody Burkholder. Also attending are various Savonburg and county officials. Photo by Vickie Moss / Iola Register
Benches and picnic tables are made of recycled tires.Photo by Vickie Moss / Iola Register
Melody Burkholder talks about efforts to make the park a reality. The land was donated by the Savonburg Bible Church, and everything in the park is refurbished or made of recycled material.Photo by Vickie Moss / Iola Register
Kathryn and Nathan Bennett with the Jolly-Go-Getters 4-H Club offered baked goods for sale.Photo by Vickie Moss / Iola Register
John Barker of LaHarpe displays information on butterflies and pollinator plants. Barker said he wants to raise awareness of the threats to the monarch butterfly population.Photo by Vickie Moss / Iola Register
Pam Oliphant of Chanute, at left, and Phyllis Steinman of Humboldt search through the books at a book sale at the Savonburg Community Center. Savonburg offered a recycling event along with the open house. Photo by Vickie Moss / Iola Register
