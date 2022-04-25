Soaring in Savonburg

Nathan Bennett of Stark takes a flying leap off the swingset at the new Savonburg City Park. Photo by Vickie Moss / Iola Register
Children were eager to play at the new Savonburg City Park. The park is the first in Savonburg’s history, and was completed thanks to volunteer work, donations and grants. Everything in the park, including at the playground, is made of refurbished or recycled material. A ribbon cutting celebrated its opening on Saturday. The community also had a recycling exhibition, featuring items made out of previously used material. Other events included a book sale, music and food.