 | Thu, Oct 12, 2023
Social Security benefits will increase by 3.2%

The annual cost-of-living adjustment will increase benefits by 3.2% in 2024 to reflect moderating consumer prices.

October 12, 2023 - 1:57 PM

Social Security benefits will increase by 3.2% in 2024 as inflation slows. Photo by Richard Luken

WASHINGTON (AP) — Millions of Social Security recipients will get a 3.2% increase in their benefits in 2024, far less than this year’s historic boost and reflecting moderating consumer prices.

The cost-of-living adjustment, or COLA, means the average recipient will receive more than $50 more every month beginning in January, the Social Security Administration said Thursday. The AARP estimated that increase at $59 per month.

“This will help millions of people keep up with expenses,” said Kilolo Kijakazi, Social Security’s acting commissioner.

