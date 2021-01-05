Sonic Equipment Company CEO dies

Stan Hays, CEO of Iola’s Sonic Equipment Company, died Dec. 29 from complications of COVID-19, in Rockwall, Texas, where he lived.
Hays was part of an investment group that purchased Sonic Equipment in January of 2019.
He was 64.
Already a subscriber?
Stay connected to the stories and events that make your community a special place to call home.
Subscriptions start at $14.90/month.View subscription options
- Unmatched coverage of Allen County’s local news and sports, a tradition dating back to 1867
- Compelling portraits of our residents, experienced reporting and thoughtful analysis
- Unlimited online access to iolaregister.com and our archives