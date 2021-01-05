Menu Search Log in

Sonic Equipment Company CEO dies

Stan Hays, CEO of Iola’s Sonic Equipment Company, died Dec. 29 from complications of COVID-19, in Rockwall, Texas, where he lived.

News

January 5, 2021 - 11:43 AM

Stan Hays, CEO of Iola’s Sonic Equipment Company, died Dec. 29 from complications of COVID-19, in Rockwall, Texas, where he lived.

Hays was part of an investment group that purchased Sonic Equipment in January of 2019. 

He was 64. 

Related
November 3, 2020
August 17, 2020
January 14, 2019
January 21, 2012
Trending