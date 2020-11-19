Southwind spreads its wings

The Southwind Extension District has found a new home. In fact, they’re already moving in.

Thanks to help from the crew at Allen County Public Works, the Extension District was able move decades’ worth of furniture, files, books — a staff favorite uncovered by district director Carla Nemecek was a 1930s dust-covered “How to be a Good Mother-In-Law” — in a matter of hours.

Their new office space is 1004 and 1006 N. State St., prime real estate on one of Iola’s busiest streets.