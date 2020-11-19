Menu Search Log in

Southwind spreads its wings

Extension District will move from the courthouse to 1004 and 1006 N. State St. District court will use their vacated space. Many factors came together at the right time.

November 19, 2020 - 9:39 AM

Southwind Extension District director Carla Nemecek stands outside the Extension District’s new home at 1004 and 1006 N. State St. in Iola. Photo by Tim Stauffer / Iola Register

The Southwind Extension District has found a new home. In fact, they’re already moving in.

Thanks to help from the crew at Allen County Public Works, the Extension District was able move decades’ worth of furniture, files, books — a staff favorite uncovered by district director Carla Nemecek was a 1930s dust-covered “How to be a Good Mother-In-Law”  — in a matter of hours. 

Their new office space is 1004 and 1006 N. State St., prime real estate on one of Iola’s busiest streets.

