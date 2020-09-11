Space Force unfurled

The Allen County Veterans Wall has been adorned with a flag to honor the newly formed U.S. Space Force, which became the newest branch of the U.S. Armed Forces in 2019. To make room, Veterans Day Committee members relocated a flag honoring prisoners of war and those still missing in action to the same pole holding the American flag.
Already a subscriber?
Stay connected to the stories and events that make your community a special place to call home.
Subscriptions start at $14.90/month.View subscription options
- Unmatched coverage of Allen County’s local news and sports, a tradition dating back to 1867
- Compelling portraits of our residents, experienced reporting and thoughtful analysis
- Unlimited online access to iolaregister.com and our archives