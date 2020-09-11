Menu Search Log in

Space Force unfurled

The Allen County Veterans Wall was adorned with a new flag in honor of the newly formed U.S. Space Force.

September 11, 2020 - 4:26 PM

The Allen County Veterans Wall has been adorned with a flag to honor the newly formed U.S. Space Force, which became the newest branch of the U.S. Armed Forces in 2019. To make room, Veterans Day Committee members relocated a flag honoring prisoners of war and those still missing in action to the same pole holding the American flag. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register

