Dr. Kelly Woestman

Dr. Kelly Woestman, a professor of history at Pittsburg State University, is the guest speaker for a “Remembering 9/11’ presentation Friday at Allen Community College.

Woestman specializes in 20th century U.S. history and family history.

The presentation is offered free of charge at 1:30 p.m. Friday at the ACC Library. The public is invited. The event is sponsored by the Allen College Library Cultural Series.