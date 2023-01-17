Speaker: Martin Luther King Jr.’s legacy unfinished

Martin Luther King Jr. would be saddened and dismayed at the anger and hatred that abound in the country today, Iolan Georgia Masterson said.

Masterson, delivering the keynote address Monday at a ceremony honoring the slain civil rights leader, pulled no punches in speaking about issues dividing Americans, not all of which involve race.

“Discrimination, however loathsome, comes in many ugly forms,” Masterson said. “They say that love of money is the root of all evil, and I do believe it’s a factor, but I think the root goes deeper.