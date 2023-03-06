 | Mon, Mar 06, 2023
Speaker to teach teens how to party sober

Jake White introduced sober parties at colleges throughout the country and speaks to your adults, teens and middle school students about having fun without drugs and alcohol. He will speak to Allen County students on Wednesday.

March 6, 2023 - 2:09 PM

Jake White delivers a presentation about how to have fun without drugs and alcohol to high school students. He will bring his message to Allen County students on Wednesday. Courtesy photo

It’s not easy for a young person to avoid drugs and alcohol, especially in college.

Jake White

Jake White, now a motivational speaker, found most social gatherings at college were house parties where students drank alcohol and used drugs. 

So, he started hosting his own house parties, sans drugs and alcohol. His parties became so popular, they attracted sponsorships from national corporations. He took his sober parties to other colleges, wrote blogs about it and soon started a career as a motivational speaker.

