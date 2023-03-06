Speaker to teach teens how to party sober

It’s not easy for a young person to avoid drugs and alcohol, especially in college.

Jake White

Jake White, now a motivational speaker, found most social gatherings at college were house parties where students drank alcohol and used drugs.

So, he started hosting his own house parties, sans drugs and alcohol. His parties became so popular, they attracted sponsorships from national corporations. He took his sober parties to other colleges, wrote blogs about it and soon started a career as a motivational speaker.