Spirit AeroSystems workers furloughed

Spirit AeroSystems will furlough about 900 hourly employees who work on the Boeing 737 program, the company said Wednesday.

June 11, 2020 - 9:43 AM

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Spirit AeroSystems will furlough about 900 hourly employees who work on the Boeing 737 program, the company said Wednesday.

Spirit will implement the 21-day furloughs beginning Monday through July 6, the Wichita Eagle reported.

The furloughs are needed because of the continued effect of COVID-19 on the airline industry and the uncertainty surrounding the return to service of the 737 Max, Spirit spokeswoman Keturah Austin said.

