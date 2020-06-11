Spirit AeroSystems workers furloughed

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Spirit AeroSystems will furlough about 900 hourly employees who work on the Boeing 737 program, the company said Wednesday.
Spirit will implement the 21-day furloughs beginning Monday through July 6, the Wichita Eagle reported.
The furloughs are needed because of the continued effect of COVID-19 on the airline industry and the uncertainty surrounding the return to service of the 737 Max, Spirit spokeswoman Keturah Austin said.
