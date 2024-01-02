 | Tue, Jan 02, 2024
Starting 2024 on the right foot

First Day Hikes event draws large crowd to Prairie Spirit trailhead at Colony.

By

News

January 2, 2024 - 1:08 PM

More than 50 gathered at the Prairie Spirit trailhead in Colony on Monday morning to participate in the First Day Hikes event sponsored by America’s State Parks. Most participants headed south along the trail in a 3-mile loop. Hundreds of the New Year’s Day hikes were scheduled across the United States. The Prairie Spirit Trail State Park is a 51-mile trail connecting Iola to Ottawa. The link from Iola to Garnett was completed in 2008. In 2018, the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Tourism eliminated fees to use the trail, which had been set at $3.50 a day or $12.50 a year.

