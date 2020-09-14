State forecasts record soybean crop

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Kansas is forecast to harvest a record soybean crop this fall, but corn production in the state is expected to be down from last year, the National Agricultural Statistics Service said Friday.
The agency said in its monthly crop update that the state’s corn expected corn production of 782 million bushels is down 2% from a year ago.
Kansas is projected to harvest 5.75 million acres of corn this season, with yields averaging 136 bushels per acre.
