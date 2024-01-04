State, local leaders debate tax program

Kansas, grappling with economic challenges, introduced the Local Ad Valorem Tax Reduction (LAVTR) in 1937 to alleviate the burdens on local governments during the Great Depression. For the last 20 years, the state has withheld that funding.

Today, a measure to reinstate the funding is gaining traction.

During the economic turmoil of the 1930s, the state faced a dire situation, with Kansas being hit especially hard by the Dust Bowl. LAVTR was conceived to stabilize and reduce local property taxes by channeling surplus state sales tax revenue to struggling counties.