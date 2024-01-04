 | Fri, Jan 05, 2024
Menu Search Log in

State, local leaders debate tax program

County leaders want the state to reinstate the Local Ad Valorem Tax Reduction. The program was introduced to help local governments during difficult times, but the state has withheld funding for the past 20 years.

By

News

January 4, 2024 - 2:36 PM

Allen County commissioners Bruce Symes, left, and David Lee at a meeting in April 2023. Register file photo

Kansas, grappling with economic challenges, introduced the Local Ad Valorem Tax Reduction (LAVTR) in 1937 to alleviate the burdens on local governments during the Great Depression. For the last 20 years, the state has withheld that funding.

Today, a measure to reinstate the funding is gaining traction.

During the economic turmoil of the 1930s, the state faced a dire situation, with Kansas being hit especially hard by the Dust Bowl. LAVTR was conceived to stabilize and reduce local property taxes by channeling surplus state sales tax revenue to struggling counties. 

Related
December 27, 2023
August 9, 2023
January 8, 2020
January 25, 2017
Most Popular