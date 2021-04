TOPEKA — Chris Klimek had already started hearing about the exorbitant natural gas bills other businesses got after this winter’s historic cold snap before he found out what his company would owe.

At first, he thought he had been spared. The bill he received at the beginning of March looked normal: $6,763.73.

Last week, though, he got the next bill — this one covering a historic cold snap that caused natural gas prices to skyrocket.