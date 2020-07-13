2 arrested after fleeing police, crashing into cow

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Kan. (AP) — Two people were arrested after fleeing from officers in northeast Kansas and crashing into a cow and a fence, authorities said.

Jackson County Sheriff Tim Morse said 18-year-old Skye Joe Covers Up, of Mayetta, and 21-year-old Santana Kay Noriega, of Holton, were both arrested after the chase on Saturday afternoon.

Morse said the cow that they hit with their car suffered two broken legs and was expected to be euthanized.