31 Kansas schools report COVID outbreaks

TOPEKA — Kansas education commissioner Randy Watson says at least 31 Kansas schools are reporting outbreaks of COVID-19, forcing more school districts to close temporarily.

COVID-19 cases are up dramatically in school-age children compared to last school year as school districts grapple with masking policies, testing strategies and vaccinations for eligible students, Watson said. Some schools are facing teacher and substitute shortages from the virus.

The largest active outbreak is 22 cases at Rock Creek School in Pottawatomie County. Harvey County has two active outbreaks, with 14 new cases at Hesston Middle School and 10 at Halstead High School.