350,000+ Kansans at risk for eviction

TOPEKA, Kansas — As many as 40 million Americans — including 357,000 Kansans — face the risk of eviction in the next several months.
An enhanced federal unemployment benefit of $600 a week that expired at the end of July helped people who lost jobs because of the COVID-19 pandemic cover basic living expenses, like rent and mortgage payments.
But a recent report from the Aspen Institute says that because Congress hasn’t extended those larger jobless checks, the country could soon see an unprecedented wave of evictions and foreclosures.
