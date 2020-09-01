350,000+ Kansans at risk for eviction

TOPEKA, Kansas — As many as 40 million Americans — including 357,000 Kansans — face the risk of eviction in the next several months.

An enhanced federal unemployment benefit of $600 a week that expired at the end of July helped people who lost jobs because of the COVID-19 pandemic cover basic living expenses, like rent and mortgage payments.

But a recent report from the Aspen Institute says that because Congress hasn’t extended those larger jobless checks, the country could soon see an unprecedented wave of evictions and foreclosures.