Menu Search Log in

350,000+ Kansans at risk for eviction

End of extra unemployment benefit could lead to unprecedented wave of evictions, foreclosures.

By

State News

September 1, 2020 - 10:09 AM

Sheena Mooney, who lost her job at the start of the coronavirus pandemic in March, reacts to being evicted from her Topeka rental home. Photo by Jim McLean/KCUR

TOPEKA, Kansas — As many as 40 million Americans — including 357,000 Kansans — face the risk of eviction in the next several months.

An enhanced federal unemployment benefit of $600 a week that expired at the end of July helped people who lost jobs because of the COVID-19 pandemic cover basic living expenses, like rent and mortgage payments.

But a recent report from the Aspen Institute says that because Congress hasn’t extended those larger jobless checks, the country could soon see an unprecedented wave of evictions and foreclosures.

Related
August 28, 2020
August 18, 2020
June 3, 2020
March 18, 2020
Trending