3rd Wichita police officer arrested

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A Wichita police officer was arrested early Saturday on suspicion of drunken driving, become the city’s third officer to be apprehended within about two weeks.

Police said in a release that the officer, who was off-duty, is also facing a charge of possession of a gun while intoxicated. The officer, who has been with the department for two years, has been placed on administrative leave while a criminal and internal investigation is conducted, the Wichita Eagle reported.

The incident follows two other arrests of Wichita officers within five days at the end of last month.