 | Mon, Oct 10, 2022
Menu Search Log in

3rd Wichita police officer arrested

Police said in a release that the officer, who was off-duty, is also facing a charge of possession of a gun while intoxicated.

By

State News

October 10, 2022 - 3:23 PM

(Dreamstime/TNS) Photo by TNS

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A Wichita police officer was arrested early Saturday on suspicion of drunken driving, become the city’s third officer to be apprehended within about two weeks.

Police said in a release that the officer, who was off-duty, is also facing a charge of possession of a gun while intoxicated. The officer, who has been with the department for two years, has been placed on administrative leave while a criminal and internal investigation is conducted, the Wichita Eagle reported.

The incident follows two other arrests of Wichita officers within five days at the end of last month.

Related
February 19, 2020
February 18, 2020
December 24, 2019
June 11, 2018
Most Popular