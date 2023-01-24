4 officers injured in shootout

A man who died in a shootout that injured four Kansas law enforcement officers was a suspect in a double homicide in Phoenix, Arizona, police said Tuesday.

Leroy D. Malone, 39, of Phoenix, was killed Monday after he was shot several times by law enforcement officers in Dodge City, Kansas, the Kansas Bureau of Investigation said.

Two deputies from Ford County and one from Clark County were shot, and a Kansas Highway Patrol trooper was bitten by a police dog. One Ford County deputy was treated for shrapnel wounds and released. The other three officers remain hospitalized.