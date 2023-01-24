 | Tue, Jan 24, 2023
4 officers injured in shootout

A suspect in a double homicide in Arizona was killed during a shootout with Kansas law enforcement officers. Three deputies were shot and a Kansas Highway Patrol officer was bitten by a police dog.

January 24, 2023 - 2:25 PM

A man who died in a shootout that injured four Kansas law enforcement officers was a suspect in a double homicide in Phoenix, Arizona, police said Tuesday.

Leroy D. Malone, 39, of Phoenix, was killed Monday after he was shot several times by law enforcement officers in Dodge City, Kansas, the Kansas Bureau of Investigation said.

Two deputies from Ford County and one from Clark County were shot, and a Kansas Highway Patrol trooper was bitten by a police dog. One Ford County deputy was treated for shrapnel wounds and released. The other three officers remain hospitalized.

