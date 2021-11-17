Affidavit: Lawmaker hit brother in attack over baptism

MISSION, Kan. (AP) — A 21-year-old Kansas lawmaker pushed, hit and spit on his 18-year-old brother in a fight that erupted because the brother was going to get baptized, according to court documents released Tuesday in a pending domestic battery case.

An Overland Park police sergeant wrote in the probable cause affidavit that freshman Democratic state Rep. Aaron Coleman of Kansas City also was “uncooperative” with police and “extremely erratic” after the Oct. 30 fight.

Coleman, who has acknowledged past abuses against girls and young women, took a temporary “leave of absence” earlier this month following a Johnson County district judge’s order that he undergo a mental health evaluation. Coleman said in a tweet that he was required “to admit myself to a mental health facility.”