AG Kobach argues voting rights not as protected as other constitutional rights

Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach is asking the Supreme Court to overturn a court of appeals decision that declared voting a fundamental state constitution right.

November 6, 2023 - 2:47 PM

Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach argues that voting rights shouldn’t be held to the same standard as other rights. Photo by (Rachel Mipro/Kansas Reflector)

TOPEKA — Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach made his case to Supreme Court justices on Friday that voting rights should not be given the same protection as other constitutional rights, hoping to sway them over to his side in the latest twist of a long-lasting legal battle over 2021 election laws. 

“If any of us wishes to exercise our freedom of speech, we may do so whenever we choose,” Kobach said, making his case. “If we wish to worship, we may do so whenever we choose. We have absolute autonomy, and we really don’t rely on anyone or any entity for us to do that. The same cannot be said of voting.” 

The decision could have long-lasting legal implications for statewide elections — an institution that voting rights groups both locally and nationally have declared under attack. 

