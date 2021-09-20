Anti-vax rally in Lenexa draws sharp criticisms

TOPEKA — A prominent anti-vaccination group has planned a “freedom rally” for today in Lenexa with the sponsorship of a nursing agency, midwifery, dental office, chiropractors, pharmacies and businesses that promote the healing properties of elderberries, tea biotics, red light therapy, hemp and gluten-free baked goods.

Kansans for Health Freedom identified 16 “professional partners” in emails to its followers in advance of the annual all-day rally. An $89 ticket gains entry to a church where political figure Kris Kobach will join a stable of speakers with a history of downplaying the pandemic and sowing disbelief in the safety and efficacy of vaccines.

The lineup includes a street preacher from Alberta, Canada; a pastor-physician from Houston who attributes some health failings to aliens and witches; and an Ohio attorney known for filing incomprehensible lawsuits based on dubious claims about COVID-19.