 | Mon, Sep 20, 2021
Anti-vax rally in Lenexa draws sharp criticisms

An anti-vaccination group is planning a "freedom rally " today in Lenexa with 16 sponsors and political figure Kris Kobach among speakers who typically downplay the pandemic and sow disbelief in the safety and efficacy of vaccines.

State News

September 20, 2021 - 8:30 AM

Physicians are working to combat misinformation dispersed by Kansans for Health Freedom and other groups about the safe and effective COVID-19 vaccines, which help prevent serious illness and death from the virus. Photo by (Sherman Smith/Kansas Reflector)

TOPEKA — A prominent anti-vaccination group has planned a “freedom rally” for today in Lenexa with the sponsorship of a nursing agency, midwifery, dental office, chiropractors, pharmacies and businesses that promote the healing properties of elderberries, tea biotics, red light therapy, hemp and gluten-free baked goods.

Kansans for Health Freedom identified 16 “professional partners” in emails to its followers in advance of the annual all-day rally. An $89 ticket gains entry to a church where political figure Kris Kobach will join a stable of speakers with a history of downplaying the pandemic and sowing disbelief in the safety and efficacy of vaccines.

The lineup includes a street preacher from Alberta, Canada; a pastor-physician from Houston who attributes some health failings to aliens and witches; and an Ohio attorney known for filing incomprehensible lawsuits based on dubious claims about COVID-19.

