Anti-wind measures lose their gusto

One of a half-dozen bills opponents say are meant to end renewable energy in Kansas won’t make it out of committee, the senator leading the charge said Wednesday.

As he prepared to adjourn the Senate Utilities Committee, Sen. Mike Thompson, a Johnson County Republican, seemed to say there weren’t enough senators on the 11-member committee to advance the bill for consideration by the Senate.

Thompson said he had confirmed with some of the committee members that “we’re not able to advance Senate Bill 353 today.”