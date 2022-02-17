 | Fri, Feb 18, 2022
Anti-wind measures lose their gusto

Sen. Mike Thompson said a number of bills that would effectively do away with wind energy entirely have failed to advance out of committee. The proposals do not have enough backers in the the committee, he noted.

State News

February 17, 2022 - 9:27 AM

Sen. Mike Thompson has introduced several pieces of legislation criticized as efforts to end renewable energy in Kansas. Photo by SHERMAN SMITH/KANSAS REFLECTOR

One of a half-dozen bills opponents say are meant to end renewable energy in Kansas won’t make it out of committee, the senator leading the charge said Wednesday. 

As he prepared to adjourn the Senate Utilities Committee, Sen. Mike Thompson, a Johnson County Republican, seemed to say there weren’t enough senators on the 11-member committee to advance the bill for consideration by the Senate. 

Thompson said he had confirmed with some of the committee members that “we’re not able to advance Senate Bill 353 today.”

