Parsons approves food vendor rule

Starting Thursday, food truck vendors must register with the city clerk’s office in Parsons and pay a fee before selling cuisine or drinks in the city.

The Parsons City Commission approved an ordinance Monday relating to mobile food vendors and it goes into effect upon publication in the Parsons Sun on Thursday. The registration requires proof of qualifying general liability insurance and proof of a state-issued food service permit. Failure to register with the clerk’s office could lead to a $500 fine.