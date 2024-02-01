Election victory derailed

BURLINGTON — According to a report from The Coffey County Republican, a recently elected council member in Burlington will have to win a fight against City Hall in order to be seated.

Cara Mays won a council seat in the Nov. 7 general election. Burlington Mayor Stan Luke and City Attorney Philip Wright both have said Mays is not qualified to represent Ward 3 because she no longer resides in the ward. The city has a charter ordinance that requires city council members to reside in the wards they represent, with a few exceptions that still require residency within the city limits. Mays is temporarily living outside of the city limits while a new house is being built within Ward 3. At the city council’s Jan. 17 meeting, Mayor Luke declared the Ward 3 seat vacant and began the process to fill the vacant seat.